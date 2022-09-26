Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

