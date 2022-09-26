Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.

Tonight, look for clear skies and temperatures dropping quickly into the 40s. It would not surprise me to see some sheltered valleys make it into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine will continue on Tuesday, but the temperature slide will continue into the upper 60s before falling into the mid 60s on Wednesday. Welcome to fall!

Look for clear skies Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Most of us should stay in the low to mid-40s during that period, but I would not be surprised to see some cooler spots in the sheltered valleys. You will likely need to turn the heat on for the nighttime hours!

Friday and the weekend are still very fluid forecast wise right now. Depending on the track of Tropical Storm Ian, we could see some remnants from that system this weekend, which could make it soggy at times. We’ll keep you posted on that as we learn more about where the storm is expected to make landfall later this week.

