Beautiful start to the week continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous sunshine has graced us as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with more beautiful weather on the way as we head through the final days of September.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The tranquil and cool weather continues as we head into tonight...in fact, things look downright cold! Lows tonight under clear skies and calm winds look to drop down into the lower to middle 40s overnight! I can’t rule out some frost in some of those sheltered valley locations!

All of that leads into another beautiful day on Tuesday with more sunshine and high temperatures into the middle and upper 60s with some slightly blustery conditions during the afternoon. But, like today, winds should calm down overnight, allowing for another possibility for a little bit of frost as lows fall back into the lower to middle 40s once again thanks to clear skies.

Midweek and Beyond

No big changes as high pressure remains in control for the middle of the week. More sunshine is a good bet on Wednesday as high pressure starts scooting off to the east. We’re back into the middle and upper 60s for daytime highs...then changes start to work in.

The tropical system known as Ian could throw a wrench in our forecast plans as we head into the second half of the week. There is still some considerable uncertainty with this system as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and where it goes after that. Should the storm start to move into our direction, we would likely see an increase in cloud cover as soon as Thursday with scattered showers a good bet on Friday and into Saturday. After that, the fall pattern should continue with mostly dry days and clear nights with highs in the 60s and 70s.

