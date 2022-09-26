Barion Brown named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Barion Brown. Kentucky beat Miami (OH) 37-13. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
Barion Brown. Kentucky beat Miami (OH) 37-13. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics(Grace Bradley | Grace Bradley)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday.

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder and 15-yarder. He caught a total of four passes for 102 yards and two scores in Kentucky’s 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois. The 102 receiving yards are the most for a UK freshman since Garrett “Juice” Johnson (154 yards) versus Florida on Sept. 13, 2014.

On the first possession of the second half, he caught a crossing pattern at midfield and outran the defense for a 70-yard TD, UK’s longest offensive play of the season.  This is the second game this season he has made a game-changing play on the first possession of the third quarter – in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), leading 13-10, he opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return to give UK a 20-10 cushion.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Parole board votes not to release Michael Carneal early, will continue to serve life sentence
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
Kentucky-South Carolina to kick under the lights at Kroger Field
Kavosiey Smoke against NIU
AP Poll: Kentucky jumps one spot
Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 8 after NIU win
Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23