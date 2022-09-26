Barion Brown named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday.

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder and 15-yarder. He caught a total of four passes for 102 yards and two scores in Kentucky’s 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois. The 102 receiving yards are the most for a UK freshman since Garrett “Juice” Johnson (154 yards) versus Florida on Sept. 13, 2014.

On the first possession of the second half, he caught a crossing pattern at midfield and outran the defense for a 70-yard TD, UK’s longest offensive play of the season. This is the second game this season he has made a game-changing play on the first possession of the third quarter – in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), leading 13-10, he opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return to give UK a 20-10 cushion.

