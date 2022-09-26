Ashland city officials create Homeless Task Force

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - City officials in Ashland are eyeing a problem that has grown during the last decade. Mayor Matt Perkins says homelessness is certainly a problem in his his city, but it is a problem that did not happen overnight.

“What we see from people in our community every day is people needing help,” Perkins said.

The city is teaming up with local law enforcement and professionals in the field of social work to form the Homeless Task Force. They want to learn more about what is creating homelessness and how they can be efficient in helping people find resources to get back on their feet.

“We don’t anticipate a solution to be created overnight. It is going to take some time and effort. But what we can do is, with compassion and care for our citizens, we can employ the best efforts to make sure that things are better moving forward,” Perkins said.

He said it’s important to identify all of the factors that have contributed to the situation that a homeless person is in. It is that cycle that the task force hopes to break.

“The one thing that I want to make perfectly clear is that being in poverty is not a crime and having a mental health issue is not a crime. We have to focus on the social work side,” Perkins said.

“We need to extend that hand out to them and say, ‘we are here to help you’. Whether it be government, medical, police or fire, we are all working for the same efforts. A better, healthier, safer community.”

