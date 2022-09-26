Ashland city officials create Homeless Task Force

Ashland city officials create Homeless Task Force
Ashland city officials create Homeless Task Force
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - City officials in Ashland are eyeing a problem that has grown during the last decade. Mayor Matt Perkins says homelessness is certainly a problem in his his city, but it is a problem that did not happen overnight.

“What we see from people in our community every day is people needing help,” Perkins said.

The city is teaming up with local law enforcement and professionals in the field of social work to form the Homeless Task Force. They want to learn more about what is creating homelessness and how they can be efficient in helping people find resources to get back on their feet.

“We don’t anticipate a solution to be created overnight. It is going to take some time and effort. But what we can do is, with compassion and care for our citizens, we can employ the best efforts to make sure that things are better moving forward,” Perkins said.

He said it’s important to identify all of the factors that have contributed to the situation that a homeless person is in. It is that cycle that the task force hopes to break.

“The one thing that I want to make perfectly clear is that being in poverty is not a crime and having a mental health issue is not a crime. We have to focus on the social work side,” Perkins said.

“We need to extend that hand out to them and say, ‘we are here to help you’. Whether it be government, medical, police or fire, we are all working for the same efforts. A better, healthier, safer community.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Former police officer dies in Bell County
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Parole board votes not to release Michael Carneal early, will continue to serve life sentence
Deadly crash
One dead following crash in Laurel County

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry trend continues, but temperatures slide through midweek
Man struck and killed by vehicle
Man struck and killed by vehicle
An elderly woman trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment was rescued by two officers with the...
Elderly woman trapped by fire rescued by Tazewell police
Big Ideas Festival Preview - 11:00 p.m.
Big Ideas Festival Preview - 11:00 p.m.
Blood Drive - 11:00 p.m.
Blood Drive - 11:00 p.m.