HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chase Moore is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Chase graduated from Martin County High School with a 3.76 GPA.

He was a member of the basketball team and received NCCER core electric certification and the OSHA 10 card certification at the Martin County Area Technology Center.

Congratulations, Chase!

