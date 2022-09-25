Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The suspect, 29-year-old Woody LaPierre, fled the scene before officers arrived. LaPierre was arrested and charged later on Sunday. He is now being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

This is the 37th homicide in Lexington for 2022, which ties the record set in 2021.

The shooting is currently under investigation by Lexington Police Department. We will update as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.