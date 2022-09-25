Mammoth Cave hosts seventh annual Mammoth-On triathlon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 100 participants have signed up to bike, run, and, of course, cave their way through the seventh annual Mammoth-On triathlon at Mammoth Cave.

Participants walk through the historic cave system, walk or run the park’s trails, then bike all the way to Cave City and back.

“What people really like about it is the unique part of walking through the historic cave,” said Lost River Cave Director, Rick Dubose. “I’m pretty sure they’re right that no one does a cave and a hike, but the hike is really cool.”

Though competition was certainly not discouraged, the event was more centered on fun than racing.

“It’s easy enough for people that are looking for a challenge. But the good thing is if you want to stop, you can stop. You don’t have to complete it and nothing is timed,” Dubose said.

Which means everyone can have a good time.

“My sons and I, this is the fourth or fifth time we’ve done the Mammoth-On,” said Bowling Green native, Rod Holdsworth. These guys just keep getting bigger and stronger and faster every year, they’re wearing me out.”

Even first timers were able to join in on the fun.

“This is the first time I’ve actually heard about it, and I really enjoy biking,” said Faith Hunt, also from Bowling Green. “My friends at Nat’s Outdoor Sports were the ones that told me about it and I was like, ‘that sounds cool’.”

The cave was the definite crowd favorite of the event.

“It’s great to do the underground part, pop up, go back on the surface, and jump on the bikes. It’s a lot of fun,” Holdsworth said.

Though on top of the cave tour, participants were also able to get a closer view of wildlife at the park.

“On the trail on the way over here, we just walked right up on a deer and her little baby,” Hunt said. “They were fine, that’s so cool.”

Dubose took over for the original organizer, Rick Olson, and hopes he did it justice.

“The Olson’s, their concept was to have an event where families could come out together, do something together,” Dubose said. “It’s not timed, there are no awards or anything like that, it is just intended to get people out in nature.”

Those looking to donate to Friends of Mammoth Cave can do so online.

