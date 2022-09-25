Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week

Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles.

Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.

“So the benefits are you’ve got your low cost of maintenance,” said Michael Minor, President of Tesla Owners of KY. “You’re not putting emissions in the air.”

“Electricity is a heck of a lot cheaper than gasoline,” said Michael Procter, Publicity chair for Evolve KY. “We can drive for two cents a mile. Where it might cost someone driving a regular car 20-25 cents a mile.”

From the traditional Tesla to the brand new all-electric pickup trucks, the vehicles are certainly picking up in popularity.

“One of the things that I think is gonna capture a lot of Kentuckians’ imaginations is the pickup truck,” said Procter. “And to be all-electric is going to capture some attention like ‘hey this electric vehicle thing is for real.’”

It is as simple as plugging a cellphone into the wall to charge. And with the state recently receiving a grant to put up more charging stations in the Commonwealth, the idea of driving an electric car is becoming more accessible.

“I think the number one thing is range anxiety,” said Procter. “The concept of ‘can I charge someplace while I am on the road,’ it’s going to really allow people to say ‘hey, I am okay with the concept of switching.’”

The hope is with the new grant money that more people can be driving around in electric cars, not just here in the Commonwealth, but all over the world.

