Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Wildcats remain undefeated on the season.

No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) dominated in the second half to beat Northern Illinois 31-23.

It didn’t start as a sure thing, with the Huskies (1-3) milking the clock on a long touchdown drive to open the game, followed by struggles by the Wildcats offensively.

UK woke up after halftime, aided by 70-yard touchdown reception from Will Levis to Barion Brown. That catch helped Brown become only the sixth freshman Wildcat receiver to have 100 yards in a single game.

Levis followed up that score with a 40-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson, putting the Wildcats up 31-14.

Northern Illinois responded with a nine-point rally marking the first points Kentucky has allowed in the second half all season. The Huskies were unable to recover an onside kick attempt with just over two minutes remaining, and the Wildcats bled the clock for the win.

UK will resume SEC play next week at No. 16 Ole Miss. The two undefeated teams will kick off at noon and the game will air on ESPN.

