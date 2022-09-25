Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23

Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Wildcats remain undefeated on the season.

No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) dominated in the second half to beat Northern Illinois 31-23.

It didn’t start as a sure thing, with the Huskies (1-3) milking the clock on a long touchdown drive to open the game, followed by struggles by the Wildcats offensively.

UK woke up after halftime, aided by 70-yard touchdown reception from Will Levis to Barion Brown. That catch helped Brown become only the sixth freshman Wildcat receiver to have 100 yards in a single game.

Levis followed up that score with a 40-yard touchdown to Tayvion Robinson, putting the Wildcats up 31-14.

Northern Illinois responded with a nine-point rally marking the first points Kentucky has allowed in the second half all season. The Huskies were unable to recover an onside kick attempt with just over two minutes remaining, and the Wildcats bled the clock for the win.

UK will resume SEC play next week at No. 16 Ole Miss. The two undefeated teams will kick off at noon and the game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
Kentucky State Police
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
Kentucky attorney general joins leaders from other states urging President Biden to classify Fentanyl ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Latest News

KHSAA football
Scores from Week 6 of mountain high school football
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 23, 2022
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
North Laurel cruised past South Laurel 43-0 on Thursday night.
North Laurel cruises past South Laurel 43-0 in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week