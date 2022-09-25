Former police officer dies in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend.

On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw.

In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only a fine officer, but a brother and friend.

In a separate post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, we learned he also served there for a time.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.