Former police officer dies in Bell County

Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook(PPD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend.

On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw.

In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only a fine officer, but a brother and friend.

In a separate post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, we learned he also served there for a time.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

