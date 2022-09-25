Dreary with scattered rain chances early, skies clear overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary end to the weekend, the forecast looks much better for most of the last week of September.

Tonight

Parts of the region will have to dodge a few more scattered rain chances in the coming hours, but most of those should move out early tonight. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in there at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s by morning. Some fog is possible in spots.

Extended Forecast

The new work and school week will start dry and should stay dry for most of it. Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will slide even more, even with the sunshine. Highs Monday should be in the low 70s and then slide into the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week. Welcome to fall!

Look for clear skies Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Most of us should stay in the low to mid-40s during that period, but I would not be surprised to see some upper 30s in the sheltered valleys. You might need to turn the heat on for the nighttime hours!

Friday and the weekend are still very fluid forecast wise right now. Depending on the track of Tropical Storm Ian, we could see some remnants from that system this weekend, which could make it soggy at times. We’ll keep you posted on that as we learn more about where the storm is expected to make landfall later this week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.