Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 8 after NIU win

Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are up one spot in the AFCA Coaches Poll, off to a 4-0 start to the season.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Kentucky
  9. Tennessee
  10. NC State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Penn State
  13. Utah
  14. Baylor
  15. Oregon
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Washington
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Florida State
  23. Minnesota
  24. Pitt
  25. Syracuse

Kentucky’s next opponent, Ole Miss, is up two spots to No. 11.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Night Sky Image
Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view next week
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
John Goble. Credit: WKYT
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP
Guidance issued for Eastern Kentuckians to recover automobiles collected as part of flood cleanup efforts
Kentucky attorney general joins leaders from other states urging President Biden to classify Fentanyl ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Latest News

Tayvion Robinson during Kentucky's win over Northern Illinois.
Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23
KHSAA football
Scores from Week 6 of mountain high school football
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 23, 2022
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer