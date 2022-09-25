Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 8 after NIU win
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are up one spot in the AFCA Coaches Poll, off to a 4-0 start to the season.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Washington
- Arkansas
- BYU
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Minnesota
- Pitt
- Syracuse
Kentucky’s next opponent, Ole Miss, is up two spots to No. 11.
