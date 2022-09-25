Coaches Poll: Kentucky up to No. 8 after NIU win

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are up one spot in the AFCA Coaches Poll, off to a 4-0 start to the season.

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Tennessee NC State Ole Miss Penn State Utah Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Texas A&M Washington Arkansas BYU Wake Forest Florida State Minnesota Pitt Syracuse

Kentucky’s next opponent, Ole Miss, is up two spots to No. 11.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.