WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence

National Weather Service logo
National Weather Service logo(NWS-Hastings)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022.

“There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.

WYMT was named the 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence.

“I turned on the WYMT weather coverage as soon as they went live on the air, and I listened to Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron’s coverage all night long as I issued warnings and updates. They did a great job messaging the severity of the flash flood emergencies I was issuing - noting how rare and dangerous/serious the situation was. We also had an open line of communication via NWS Chat, and Cameron and Brandon were able to quickly relay information directly to the public as I sent it. I was very thankful for all the amazing work they did throughout the overnight, helping to get the word out to everyone as we sent out warnings,” the Lead Forecaster at the NWS in Jackson said.

Any business or organization can be part of a WeatherReady Nation by getting in contact with your local National Weather Service office.

Most of our region is served by the office in Jackson, with some in the Big Sandy served by the Charleston, WV office, and several counties in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia served by the office in Morristown, Tenn.

