World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets.

But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before.

“It’s very exciting, he deserved it, and I was just very happy that they let us do it today,” said Andrew Hurley, son of the late Travis Hurley.

Travis Hurley was a retired lieutenant with the London Police Department and a school resource officer who died in January of this year.

“He had the biggest laugh. It was infectious,” said Travis Dotson, London Police Department Chief of Police. “He just had the biggest personality. He was just a joy to be around.”

To pay tribute to Hurley, the World Chicken Festival board made him the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

“Travis Hurley was unanimously decided by our board to honor him for serving our community,” said Kelly Burton, co-coordinator of the World Chicken Festival. “For being a police officer, he also worked in the schools as a school officer. He set the example of what it’s like to go over and beyond to serve our community.”

Hurley’s wife, son and brother rode in Hurley’s jeep to represent him in the parade.

“After everything he’s done for the city and stuff, it’s just great that they’re willing to do that for him and I think he deserves it,” said Andrew Hurley.

Those who knew Hurley said although they want him to be honored in this way, he might have felt differently.

“He would be like, ‘awh man, don’t do all that for me,’” said Dotson. “But he’s worth it and its worth it so we’re very honored that we can still do this for him.”

The London Police Department have also been working on a memorial for Hurley, located outside of their building. Those with the department said they hope to provide a space for Hurley’s loved ones to come to remember him for the true community servant he was.

