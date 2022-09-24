Scores from Week 6 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 high school football season is around halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.
Belfry 51, Magoffin County 14
Bell County 56, McCreary Central 24
Berea 54, Jackson County 0
Betsy Layne 61, Phelps 14
Clay County 42, Harlan County 20
Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 60, Lynn Camp 14
Estill County 7, Rockcastle County 3
Harlan 50, Sayre 42
Hazard 14, Ashland 7
Lawrence County 42, East Carter 26
Leslie County 52, Fairview 12
Letcher Central 49, Perry Central 32
Lewis County 34, Powell County 29
Martin County 46, Bath County 0
Middlesboro 48, Morgan County 0
Pike Central 30, Floyd Central 28
Pikeville 60, Lexington Christian 21
Prestonsburg 42, East Ridge 36
Pulaski County 55, Whitley County 13
Southwestern 48, Lincoln County
Shelby Valley 54, West Carter 21
