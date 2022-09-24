Scores from Week 6 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 high school football season is around halfway over as mountain schools fight for a playoff spot.

Belfry 51, Magoffin County 14

Bell County 56, McCreary Central 24

Berea 54, Jackson County 0

Betsy Layne 61, Phelps 14

Clay County 42, Harlan County 20

Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 60, Lynn Camp 14

Estill County 7, Rockcastle County 3

Harlan 50, Sayre 42

Hazard 14, Ashland 7

Lawrence County 42, East Carter 26

Leslie County 52, Fairview 12

Letcher Central 49, Perry Central 32

Lewis County 34, Powell County 29

Martin County 46, Bath County 0

Middlesboro 48, Morgan County 0

Pike Central 30, Floyd Central 28

Pikeville 60, Lexington Christian 21

Prestonsburg 42, East Ridge 36

Pulaski County 55, Whitley County 13

Southwestern 48, Lincoln County

Shelby Valley 54, West Carter 21

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.