Michaels craft store opens in London

Michaels
Michaels(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs.

Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.

Those with the London location say they are excited to offer this shopping experience to the people of Southeast Kentucky without them having to travel too far.

”We’re pulling from a 45-50 mile radius and people are coming in and talking about, ‘we drove in from Harlan, we drove in from Barbourville, we drove in from Pineville,’” said Michaels Store Manager Darrick Samples. “We’re pulling from a very large area at this store, but its been really nice so far.”

Saturday’s grand opening festivities included face painting, a food truck, a Colonel Sanders look-a-like granting junior ambassadorships and a dunking booth, which helped to raise money for the London Fire Department and the Michaels program, Michaels Cares.

