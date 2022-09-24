Brief warmup precedes another fall front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve already seen a few showers scattered about the mountains this morning and afternoon...that is all ahead of another front that brings fall changes back to the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to increase overnight as we continue to watch another fall front work into the region. We’re down into the middle 50s tonight.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies work in for a dry start to Sunday...but changes are on the way as our next front enters the picture. Highs will get up into the upper 70s to near 80°, with enough moisture to spark off a few showers and thunderstorms as the front pushes through the area. Shower chances continue as the front works through tomorrow night, with lows settling back into the lower 50s. Clouds, however, will start to break up as we head toward the dawn of a new work week.

Into the New Work Week

Things are looking absolutely fantastic as we kick off the final work week of September! We’ve got plenty of sunshine in the forecast as Canadian high pressure takes over, keeping skies sunny and temperatures appropriately fall-like! Look for highs to hang around in the upper 60s to near 70° for Monday afternoon...we’ll just have to watch out for some breezy conditions early on Monday as the cooler air works in.

It’s really more of the same as we head through the remainder of the work week. Plenty of sunshine with highs getting into the upper 60s to near 70° as we work through the work week. It’s looking even cooler at night with lows down into the middle to upper 40s! Sounds like perfect bonfire weather to me!

