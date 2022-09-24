2022′s final Levisa Fork Paddlefest hits the waters of Dewey Lake

Folks were up bright and early on Saturday to hit the waters for 2022's final Levisa Fork...
Folks were up bright and early on Saturday to hit the waters for 2022's final Levisa Fork Paddlefest(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off on Sept. 24, but on a different route than normal.

Kayakers hit the waters of Dewey Lake due to low water levels on the Levisa Fork, but Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson says, although the lake may be more difficult for some, folks were still just as excited.

“You have no current to work against, but you also don’t have a current to push you through, so, you’re definitely, you’re kayaking the entire time and paddling,” said Johnson, “but it’s a beautiful ride and it’s a great time.”

Johnson added that the Levisa Fork Paddlefest will return in May 2023, but there is still plenty to do in and around Prestonsburg. For more information, you can visit Prestonsburg Tourism’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
Kentucky State Police
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
Kentucky attorney general joins leaders from other states urging President Biden to classify Fentanyl ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Latest News

World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
Folks from Floyd and Johnson County lined up to get their flu shots all from the comfort of...
Multiple county health departments team up to provide free drive-thru flu shots
'Lizzo' is one of many alpacas on the farm, but she is one of the newest additions to the herd.
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
Michaels
Michaels craft store opens in London