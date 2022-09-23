Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Kentucky State Police
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Harlan County High School
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
One man says he knows the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Community shaken up after deadly shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday.
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under...
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
Several EKY police officers among 26 recruits completing 800 hours of training
Several EKY police officers graduate from state basic training