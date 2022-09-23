Welcome to fall! Cooler trend carries us through the rest of the month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first full day of fall is upon us and it’s about time to break out the sweaters! Bundle up this morning. It’s a chilly start to this Friday.

Today and Tonight

After starting out in the 40s under mainly clear skies the sunshine will take us up into the upper 60s this afternoon for highs. If this isn’t a textbook perfect fall day, I don’t know what is. I love it. Go see Evan at the Chicken Festival in London and get some good festival food to eat while you do Guest Weather!

Unfortunately, the clouds will be on the increase tonight and some stray showers are possible in the overnight hours. Thankfully, the clouds will keep us a little warmer. We will still get down into the 50s for lows by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

The first weekend of fall is a back-and-forth one. Temperatures stay nice, but Saturday could be a mix between partly and mostly cloudy skies at times. The stray rain chances are still around during the day, but stray is the key word to remember. The better chances come Saturday night and during the day on Sunday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s both days with lows dropping into the 50s both nights. Keep your rain gear handy on Sunday. That’s when the second cold front of the week will move through the region.

Extended Forecast

We dry out quickly to start the last week of the month. Yes, you read that right. September ends on Friday. As of right now, all of the work and school week look dry, sunny and cool with highs running in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows dropping into the 40s overnight.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.