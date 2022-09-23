Watching weekend rain chances with our next cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather is absolutely gorgeous across the region to close out the work week, but you may need the umbrella at times this weekend.

Tonight through Saturday night

If you have any plans to head to the World Chicken Festival in London or any high school football games around the mountains, the forecast is looking pretty good. Clouds will start to increase through tonight, but, overall, we stay calm and comfortable. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us are dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s, so not as cool as last night.

A cold front will bring higher rain chances to the mountains this weekend. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Will it rain all day? No, but you may need the umbrella at times. High temperatures will be warmer in the mid-and-upper-70s.

Into Saturday night, we stay partly cloudy. Again, isolated showers are possible. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s.

Showers Possible Sunday... Then Dry Air Returns

Scattered showers look to stick around into Sunday with our next cold front. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures reach the mid-70s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

However, the forecast for your next work week is looking fantastic. Get out and enjoy!

We stay dry and sunny on Monday. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s with lows falling into the upper-40s.

Beautiful weather continues on Tuesday. Again, we are dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Highs top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Overnight lows fall into the low-and-mid-40s.

Another gorgeous day is on tap for Wednesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Again, highs stay in the upper-60s, and lows fall into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not change much for Thursday and Friday.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on both days. Highs reach the upper-60s, and lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

