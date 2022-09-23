Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option.

Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky.

Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are set to tip off their season on Nov. 29 at home against Perry Central.

