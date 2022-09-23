Thousands flock to downtown London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival

By Olivia Calfee and Cameron Aaron
Sep. 23, 2022
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People from around the world traveled to London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival.

One of the Colonel Sanders impersonators, Robert Cathers, traveled from Louisiana, and he was the winner of this year’s impersonating contest.

“You know what they say, winner winner chicken dinner,” Cathers said.

Gorgeous weather allowed thousands to flock to downtown for live music, games and fried chicken.

Lee Elder said this was his first time at the festival, and the chicken was one of the things he was most excited about.

“Just the chicken and the history with Colonel Sanders and this fine community. I’ve been to London several times before but normally just passing through. So, this is an opportunity to get to know the community a little better,” Elder added.

From carnival rides to the world’s largest skillet, the festival offers fun for the entire family.

Staff members said helping their community is a top priority, so every vendor was required to be affiliated with a non-profit organization.

Kazzi King, the President of the London Womens League, said the support from the community is very important.

“This is our only fundraiser that we do for the year, and this is what funds how we buy Christmas gifts, how we do random acts of kindness, how we do everything with our organization,” King said.

The World Chicken Festival wraps up on Sunday. You can stay updated with the schedule of the festival here.

