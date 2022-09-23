State officials say efforts to revamp outdated unemployment system stall after failed negotiations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear addressed unemployment concerns during Thursday’s Team Kentucky briefing.

He said a system overhaul delay could push progress back four more years.

We recently told you how efforts to revamp Kentucky’s unemployment system stalled.

The state canceled its latest request for proposals after a potential vendor stopped responding during negotiations.

Governor Beshear noted the vendor went dark and some of its employees are facing criminal charges.

While he says they have to start the process over, he also made it a point to call out Former Governor Matt Bevin, saying he created some of the system’s issues.

The governor says claims are being processed in a timely manner.

The upgrade is expected to cost more than $47 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.