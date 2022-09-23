Several organizations in our region awarded federal funding to support crime victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars of federal grant funding earlier this week with some of it going to organizations right here in Eastern Kentucky.

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program gives priority to projects that offer services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

It also funds projects that serve victims of burglary or theft, survivors of victims of homicide, victims of drug and alcohol-related crime, elderly victims and adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse and/or assault.

“Protecting Kentuckians and promoting justice has been a priority of mine since my first day in office,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “This VOCA funding allows us to build upon the great work we have done in the past few years to help even more Kentuckians and provide a safer commonwealth for future generations.”

This year, $22,835,365 in federal funds will support 120 programs and projects. Programming funded includes children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.

Here is a list of programs receiving funding in our area and how much they are getting:

Organization Funding Amount Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Inc. $451,042 CASA of Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties, Inc. $52,993 City of Williamsburg $58,500 Clay County Attorney’s Office $67,469 Cumberland River Behavioral Health, Inc $192,738 Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center $210,519 Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, Inc. $110,860 Judi’s Place for Kids, Inc. $271,364 Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center $69,765 Kentucky River Community Care $125,724 Knott County Attorney’s Office $66,734 Letcher County Attorney’s Office $40,922 Mountain Comprehensive Care Center $253,258

You can see all of the organizations and how much funding they got here.

