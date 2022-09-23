Several EKY police officers graduate from state basic training
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 26 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated from the basic training academy this week.
“Congratulations to these 24 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “I ask the commonwealth to join me and First Lady Beshear in prayer for a safe and fulfilling career of service for these heroes.”
DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 530 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
Class 530 graduates (EKY officers are highlighted) and their agencies are:
Louis E. Armstrong, Hopkinsville Police Department
Bennett R. Baldwin, Mt. Vernon Police Department
Tyler A. Burd, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
James Kenneth Cable, Paintsville Police Department
Zachary R. Chapman, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office
Lucas Davis, Hazard Police Department
Michael J. Davis, Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Zacary L. Downs, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
John D. Evans, Shively Police Department
Daymond F. Foster, Union County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas L. Hopkins, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office
Nathan W. Huff, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary B. King, Mt. Vernon Police Department
Ashley J. Mairose, Villa Hills Police Department
Jonathan R. Milburn, Stanford Police Department
Austin T. Miller, Henderson Police Department
Daniel Miller, Hazard Police Department
Colton H. Mott, Georgetown Police Department
Holly M. Necessary, Columbia Police Department
Madison Puryear, Frankfort Police Department
Justin S. Rader, Richmond Police Department
Andy I. Sanchez, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Isaiah D. Schneider, Bellevue Police Department
Travis K. Simmons, Shively Police Department
Shelby T. Tekulve, Bellevue Police Department
Matthew C. Wurster, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.