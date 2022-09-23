Police need your help finding suspects in a theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with one Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s office need help identifying two suspects in a theft case.
Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for the pair to question them after a purse was stolen from a person at a business near London on Thursday.
Surveillance video captured images of the suspects and their car, which is believed to be a white Ford Escape.
Police say they then tried to use the stolen debit and credit cards inside the purse at a department store in London.
If you have any information in the case, including their identity, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message their Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
