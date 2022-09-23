Police need your help finding suspects in a theft case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with one Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s office need help identifying two suspects in a theft case.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for the pair to question them after a purse was stolen from a person at a business near London on Thursday.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspects and their car, which is believed to be a white Ford Escape.

Police say they then tried to use the stolen debit and credit cards inside the purse at a department store in London.

If you have any information in the case, including their identity, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message their Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

