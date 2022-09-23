Mulitple organizations in our region awarded federal funding to support crime victims

VOCA helps fund victim service organizations.
VOCA helps fund victim service organizations.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars of federal grant funding earlier this week with some of it going to organizations right here in Eastern Kentucky.

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program gives priority to projects that offer services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence.

It also funds projects that serve victims of burglary or theft, survivors of victims of homicide, victims of drug and alcohol-related crime, elderly victims and adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse and/or assault.

“Protecting Kentuckians and promoting justice has been a priority of mine since my first day in office,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “This VOCA funding allows us to build upon the great work we have done in the past few years to help even more Kentuckians and provide a safer commonwealth for future generations.”

This year, $22,835,365 in federal funds will support 120 programs and projects. Programming funded includes children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.

Here is a list of programs receiving funding in our area and how much they are getting:

OrganizationFunding Amount
Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Inc.$451,042
CASA of Clay, Knox and Laurel Counties, Inc.$52,993
City of Williamsburg$58,500
Clay County Attorney’s Office$67,469
Cumberland River Behavioral Health, Inc$192,738
Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center$210,519
Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, Inc.$110,860
Judi’s Place for Kids, Inc.$271,364
Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center$69,765
Kentucky River Community Care$125,724
Knott County Attorney’s Office$66,734
Letcher County Attorney’s Office$40,922
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center$253,258

You can see all of the organizations and how much funding they got here.

