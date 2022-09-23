Kentucky Mountain Bible College installs new president

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader.

On Friday, Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) in Breathitt County.

Pocai, who grew up in Lost Creek and was a KMBC graduate, came back to the region on August 1st, just days after devastating flooding rocked his home community. He returned from Jackson, Mississippi after 20 years and the flooding of his church there to take the post in Jackson, Kentucky.

He succeeds the previous president, Dr. Philip Speas.

WYMT’s Chandler Wilcox attended the ceremony and will have more later today on WYMT.

