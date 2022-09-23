Kentucky Mountain Bible College installs new president

Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College on Friday.
Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College on Friday.(Chandler Wilcox)
By Chandler Wilcox and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One college in our region has a new leader.

On Friday, Dr. Robert Pocai was installed as the 6th president of Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) in Breathitt County.

Pocai, who grew up in Lost Creek and was a KMBC graduate, came back to the region on August 1st, just days after devastating flooding rocked his home community. He returned from Jackson, Mississippi after 20 years and the flooding of his church there to take the post in Jackson, Kentucky.

He succeeds the previous president, Dr. Philip Speas.

WYMT’s Chandler Wilcox attended the ceremony and will have more later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Kentucky State Police
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Harlan County High School
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

Latest News

Guidance issued for Eastern Kentuckians to recover automobiles collected as part of flood cleanup efforts
Several EKY police officers among 26 recruits completing 800 hours of training
Several EKY police officers graduate from state basic training
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police need your help finding suspects in a theft case
11 EKY schools recognized with national College Success Award