LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!

People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.

You can watch those videos below:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.