Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal guns and ammo from Kentucky State Police and then sell them.

The crime happened nearly five years ago.

In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand Jury, alleging that Goble, along with two former KSP troopers, sold KSP-owned weapons for profit.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to one count of federal conspiracy to defraud the United States as part of a plea agreement. Goble was facing six charges at the state level, but all of the other charges were dropped either because of double jeopardy or as part of the plea.

Goble received his sentence Friday afternoon. Instead of jail time, Goble was sentenced to a year of home detention with two years probation and a $10,000 fine. U.S. District Judge GregoryVan Tatenhove said he took into account Goble’s health and his taking responsibility when handing out the sentence.

In August, Goble also pleaded guilty to perjury in Scott County. He’s still awaiting sentencing in that case. He faces one to five years in prison. Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Roberts recommended one year to the judge.

Goble’s sentencing for the perjury charge is set for October 3.

