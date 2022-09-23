Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky

An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky.
By India Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky.

Kentucky Heartwood filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says leaders failed to legally approve a logging project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in the eastern part of the state.

The lawsuit stems from the South Red Bird Wildlife Enhancement Project in Leslie, Clay and Bell counties.

In the lawsuit, Kentucky Heartwood makes several claims against the U.S. Forestry Service, including alleging the agency did not use the best data in assessing the ecological impact of the project and that it downplayed the risk of landslides.

The suit also said wildlife like bats, fish and certain mussel species would be harmed.

In project documents, the forest service says it carefully considered the potential impacts and that there would be no significant negative effects on wildlife. In fact, the agency went as far as to say the project would improve the habitat and bring economic benefits to the area.

Kentucky Heartwood is requesting that the agency do a greater analysis of the potential impact of logging in the Daniel Boone National Forest and pay attorney costs that stem from the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Kentucky State Police
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Harlan County High School
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

Latest News

The Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive invited people to the Mountain Arts Center for its second...
‘Her spirit’s being felt’: Ally Davis Memorial Blood Drive brings in donations for second year
Chicken Festival
Thousands flock to downtown London for the 32nd World Chicken Festival
bridge work
Bridge Maintenance
chicken fest
Chicken Festival - Olivia 6
Buddy 6 pm PKG
Buddy 6 pm PKG