11 EKY schools recognized with national College Success Award

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 40 Kentucky public high schools, several of them in our region, have earned a national award for their efforts to help students get ready for college.

The GreatSchools.org College Success Award, now in its 5th year, honors schools in 25 different states that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and who make it to their second year. The state average for college enrollment is 56%.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring every student has the skills and experiences they need to find success after high school,” said Jason E. Glass, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.

Kentucky is one of only eight states to be included in the College Success Award since its inception, thanks to its transparency around K-12 data.

Community members can join in celebrating Kentucky’s winning schools on social media using #CollegeSuccessAward. To learn more about the College Success Award and view the complete list of winners, visit the GreatSchools.org awards webpage.

Here is the list of schools in our region and their rankings in certain areas:

SchoolRanking% College EnrollmentPersistence (those who make it to year 2)
Pulaski County High School8/1060%84%
Barbourville City School8/1080%94%
Corbin City School8/1068%88%
Pikeville High School7/1097%83%
Southwestern High School7/1058%83%
Rowan County High School6/1062%81%
Betsy Layne High School6/1060%76%
Jackson City School6/1080%94%
Johnson Central High School6/1062%78%
Paintsville High School5/1089%90%
Buckhorn School4/1069%73%

