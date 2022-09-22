Woman survives Bowling Green Tornadoes and Hurricane Fiona

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman who lived through a tornado and a hurricane, is speaking out after escaping the wrath of Mother Nature.

Damaris Torres is currently in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Almost five years after Hurricane Maria ravaged through Puerto Rico, another Hurricane struck the “isla del encanto” leaving the island with no power and a path of damage and destruction.

“A lot of people lost their homes because of the floods and the landslides, so much mud got into their houses when the water levels decreased,” recalled Torres.

She currently lives in Puerto Rico and says the damage left behind by the hurricane was unbelievable.

Torres has survived various natural disasters.

“It was very unbelievable because, we used to live in Bowling Green for six years and half and we came over here to help my husband’s mother, and we stayed there, first we survived the tornadoes and now this hurricane,” she adds.

She says the people of Puerto Rico need all the help they can get, adding that Boricuas tend to always show out for their island.

“The Boricua is a person that even if they are not living in Puerto Rico, the Boricuas always worry about their island, for their families and friends, their people. Even if they don’t have family here in Puerto Rico, they worry about the island and I know they help because Boricuas have a big heart,” also says Torres.

The hurricane has currently killed at least two people on the island.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.