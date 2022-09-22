WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is hosting his weekly Team Kentucky news conference.
You can watch it below:
The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as the state’s response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
