UK releases 2022-23 women’s basketball non-conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program has put the finishing touches on its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season, it was announced by head coach Kyra Elzy on Thursday.

The nonconference schedule features 12 games in total, including nine games at home that are highlighted by five in-state appointments with Pikeville (EXH), Morehead State, Bellarmine, Louisville and Murray State. Also included in Kentucky’s nonconference schedule is its first-ever trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a double date with Virginia Tech and Dayton over the Thanksgiving week in The Bahamas.

Fans are invited to engage in the program’s theme this season, Game On, and reserve their season tickets now.

Big Blue Nation will get an early look at the transformed roster when Kentucky hosts Pikeville for a free admission exhibition game in Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2. The team will officially tip off its 49th season with a four-game homestand by playing host to Radford on Nov. 7, followed by Morehead State on Nov. 11, then Coastal Carolina on Nov. 13 and Bellarmine on Nov. 17.

The Wildcats will then head south, way south, to Big Blue Bahamas, where they will meet Virginia Tech on Nov. 21 at noon ET and Dayton on Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. It marks the program’s first all-time appearance in the tournament, and its first trip outside of the United States since winning the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands in 2018.

UK will return to historic Memorial Coliseum to host UNC Greensboro on Dec. 4, before traveling to Minneapolis to play for its first-ever win against Minnesota on Dec. 7.

Kentucky will make its way back home to play host to Louisville at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Dec. 11. It will be the first of two women’s basketball games hosted at the remodeled, downtown venue, joining Kentucky’s matchup with Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers on Jan. 8.

Tickets for both games at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, and single-game tickets to all UK the women’s basketball home games this season, will be available at UKathletics.com/tickets on Oct. 11.

The Wildcats will finalize its nonconference schedule with three straight home games at Memorial Coliseum, featuring Murray State on Dec. 16, Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 18 and Ohio University on Dec. 21.

The 12-game nonconference schedule will lead into the 16-game Southeastern Conference season, which begins at Missouri on Dec. 29.

