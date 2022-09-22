Sweater Season: Cold front sweeps away Summer heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Fall equinox happens tonight just after 9 p.m. This marks the official start to the Fall season, and, right on cue, some chilly air begins to filter into the region.

Tonight through Friday night

Pack the sweater if you have any plans tonight because low temperatures tumble into the mid-40s! Otherwise, the weather is quiet. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky.

Beautiful weather continues as we close out the work week. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures will be very refreshing! We only top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Into Friday night, the weather stays quiet. We stay partly cloudy, and temperatures will not be as chilly. Lows fall into the mid-50s. If you have any plans to head to the World Chicken Festival or any high school football games, the forecast is looking pretty good.

Showers Possible this Weekend

Another cold front looks to bring scattered showers to the mountains this weekend.

It will not rain everywhere Saturday, but an isolated shower or two is possible. Temperatures will be near average in the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds, and lows fall into the upper-50s.

Rain chances are higher on Sunday as scattered showers will be possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures in the upper-70s. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

Next Week

The forecast next week is looking fantastic!

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday. Highs look to top out in the lower-70s, and overnight lows fall into the mid-40s.

The forecast does not change much on Wednesday and Thursday, but models are hinting at another round of cooler air. We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on both days with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the low-to-mid-40s.

