Riverside Christian School students back in class after historic flooding

(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Riverside Christian School was flooded two times in less than two years.

Principal, Meg Asher said she is excited for students to officially be back in the classroom.

“I’m just excited that we’re still here, we’re still going, we’re still excited,” said Asher. “We have a full staff that are pumped and ready to go and so, getting all of the kids back and saying ‘look like the flood can’t keep us down we’re still moving.”

The first time students were able to walk through the doors since the flood was on Monday.

“I know a lot of people were wondering if Riverside was done. If we were just gonna call it after you know second flood in 16 months,” she said.

The damage throughout the school was extensive and she said some parts of the building can no longer be used.

“We’re gonna accept how it is for right now and continue building. So, our administrator actually throughout the day he’s out working on rebuilding and flood relief while I’m running the school and so it’s kind of a divide and conquer,” Asher said. “When staff aren’t teaching they’re helping mop other parts of the building or whatever needs to be done.”

They are all working together to help provide their students with a sense of normalcy and understanding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Harlan County High School
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
One man says he knows the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

More than 60 EKY high school students attend health care career conference
More than 60 EKY high school students attend health care career conference
Bobby and Ella Flynn
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash
Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash
Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos
Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man