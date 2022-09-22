Riverside Christian School students back in class after historic flooding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Riverside Christian School was flooded two times in less than two years.

Principal, Meg Asher said she is excited for students to officially be back in the classroom.

“I’m just excited that we’re still here, we’re still going, we’re still excited,” said Asher. “We have a full staff that are pumped and ready to go and so, getting all of the kids back and saying ‘look like the flood can’t keep us down we’re still moving.”

The first time students were able to walk through the doors since the flood was on Monday.

“I know a lot of people were wondering if Riverside was done. If we were just gonna call it after you know second flood in 16 months,” she said.

The damage throughout the school was extensive and she said some parts of the building can no longer be used.

“We’re gonna accept how it is for right now and continue building. So, our administrator actually throughout the day he’s out working on rebuilding and flood relief while I’m running the school and so it’s kind of a divide and conquer,” Asher said. “When staff aren’t teaching they’re helping mop other parts of the building or whatever needs to be done.”

They are all working together to help provide their students with a sense of normalcy and understanding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.