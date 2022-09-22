Prestonsburg is rolling into district play

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2009 the Blackcats have opened the season 5-0.

The offense is centered around their running attack, lead by running back Ethan Jarvis who is quickly approaching 1,000 yards rushing already.

Some keys to making that happen man is teamwork, said Senior offensive guard Nick Porter. “Like really getting in here 4:00 p.m were out here practicing we get out of school 3:00 p.m, 4:00 p.m, where all here working till 6:30 p.m getting in those repetitions and wanting to get better everybody being on that same page.”

The Blackcats have adopted a new motto that has helped fuel the team to their exceptional start.

“Well you know, we talk a lot about an outlaw attitude and you know going in and taking what people say you can’t have and going and doing what people say you can’t do that’s kind of what like outlaws do and they’ve really bought into the message,” said head coach Brandon Brewer.

Prestonsburg begins district play this Friday against East Ridge, looking to keep that win streak alive.

