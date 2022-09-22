One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County.

Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning.

Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining injuries from gunfire.”

The Leslie County Coroner’s Office pronounced Eric Sturgill, 20, of Wooton, dead at the scene.

Another person involved, Rodney Fouts, 51, of Wooton, was taken to Hazard ARH but later taken to UK Medical Center for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Troopers said charges are pending once the investigation is finished.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Rice
Former Johnson Central girls’ basketball coach arrested, charged with rape, sexual abuse and sodomy
Harlan County High School
Eastern Ky. high school student charged with disorderly conduct, officials say
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
One man says he knows the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.
Community shaken up after deadly shooting

Latest News

A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Flooding in Kentucky
Congressman Hal Rogers seeking additional federal money for Kentucky flood recovery
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference