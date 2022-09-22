One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County.

Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning.

Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining injuries from gunfire.”

The Leslie County Coroner’s Office pronounced Eric Sturgill, 20, of Wooton, dead at the scene.

Another person involved, Rodney Fouts, 51, of Wooton, was taken to Hazard ARH but later taken to UK Medical Center for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Troopers said charges are pending once the investigation is finished.

