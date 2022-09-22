More than 60 EKY high school students attend health care career conference

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students had the opportunity to explore seven different career pathways in health care at the University Center of the Mountains (UCM) Health Care Conference at Hazard Community and Technical College.

”They got to choose their top three to attend and they’re just rotating through,” said Tammy Duff with UCM.

More than 60 high school students from Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn and Cordia attended. Students had the option to pick from nursing, physician assistant, medical laboratory science, pharmacy, physical therapy, dentistry and medical school.

”I think pharmacy has been a big popular one,” she said. “They actually got to make a pill they said.”

The conference helped students narrow down which career they are most interested in, and find out which ones they may not like as much as others.

”Learning what you need,” said Helen Brunty with UCM. “Getting you a track to stay on so you take the classes you need, so you do not waste your financial aid.”

Pam Cornett with The UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center in Hazard is a practice manager and dental hygienist. At the conference, she talked with students who were interested in dentistry.

”I think that the biggest thing, that you need to do, is to instill the fact that anything is doable,” she added.

She said there is a need for dentists, especially in our region, and she said she wants to see students who go away for college come back home to work.

”Our people have faith in our people, they trust our people, so they’re more comfortable with our people,” she added.

Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash
