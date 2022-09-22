Missing Wise Co. man found safe

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials said Monday that Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos, 32, was found safe.

Original Story:

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

Officials said Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos, 32, was last seen Monday, Sept. 19.

They said a missing person report was filed.

If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

