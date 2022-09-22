Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

