Ky. county unemployment data released for August

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data.

The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%.

The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide.

The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.

