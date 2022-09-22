Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) wrapped up its spirit week bash on Thursday.

Each campus had its own spirit day bash. The Technical Campus had one on Tuesday, the Lees College Campus was Wednesday and, finally, the Hazard Campus celebrated Thursday.

Those with HCTC said students could play games and learn more about what the college offers.

“We did cancel this in the beginning for the flood, but it wasn’t canceled for the semester,” said Scott Gross with HCTC. “We wanted to see the students, get to meet them, I mean like I said, it’s been a while, it’s been a long time coming and we’re happy to be back.”

A college representative said they had at least 400 people attend the spirit week bash.

