Front brings showers and much cooler temps into the region to start fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are in our final hours of summer with fall beginning at 9:03 tonight. While the season is arriving later today, the temperature drop has already started.

Today and Tonight

Thursday will likely feature two things early: Falling temps and spotty showers. It will also be breezy for most of the day as the cold front passes. We could see wind out of the west-northwest gusting to 20mph or better at times. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the morning hours and then start to clear later this afternoon. Our morning low will likely happen around 9 a.m. and then a slow climb will take place as the sun returns. After tying a record high at NWS Jackson of 91 on Wednesday, we will be lucky to make it into the mid 70s.

Tonight, skies clear out and it will get chilly. Some heaters will likely get turned on overnight. Lows will likely drop into the mid-40s and could drop even lower in some sheltered valleys. Brrr!

Extended Forecast

While day 1 of the World Chicken Festival in London was a little iffy, day 2 on Friday will be amazing. Sunshine will take us into the upper 60s for daytime highs. You can’t beat that. Thanks to a weak disturbance, clouds will start to increase on Friday night. While we should stay dry, the “blanket” will keep us a little warmer. I think most of us only drop into the low to mid-50s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some stray showers possible, especially later in the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

Sunday, well, that’s a different story. New model data is bringing the front in during the day, which means increased rain chances. We’re going to have to keep an eye on that one. We should still get into the mid to upper 70s for highs but drop into the mid-50s overnight as rain chances continue, at least for a little while.

The good news is that it looks like the front is gone by Monday and the sunshine is back. We will start the new work and school week with very fall-like weather with highs staying in the low 70s to wrap up the month of September, which ends next Friday.

Time flies, doesn’t it?

