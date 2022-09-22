Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announces booster campaign

This campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announced a $1 million partnership with Team Kentucky Thursday to encourage Kentuckians to stay up to date on their vaccines.

According to the foundation, this campaign will provide videos, graphics, fact sheets and more to teach people about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in attendance Thursday to announce the campaign and shared the importance of the vaccine.

”This campaign is incredibly important. In Kentucky, we’ve lost almost 17,000 of our people to COVID,” Coleman said. “That’s our family, our friends, our neighbors, and each loss is tragic. But we know as painful as those losses are we could have had many, many more.”

More than 1,100 Kentuckians participated in surveys so this campaign could be built around the needs of communities and help educate people about the virus and vaccines.

”This is not to scare folks, but to remind them that there are still real consequences from contracting COVID and we can’t let out guard down,” Ben Chandler from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky said. “That’s what our new campaign aims to do. To educate Kentuckians about the facts about the COVID-19 virus and its impacts. It provide the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as well as the flu shot.”

You can access the educational videos, graphics and facts sheets by clicking or tapping here.

