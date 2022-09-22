Eastern Tennessee church builds home for Muhlenberg Co. tornado victim

By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nine months since the deadly December tornadoes devastated many Western Kentucky areas.

One Muhlenberg County woman, Brenda Moore, lost her home during the tornadoes. She and her dog were in the home when the tornadoes touched down, and launched them both across their yard.

“The tornado threw me out, then it picked me up and dropped me again,” Moore said.

“I just prayed to God the whole time. When I knew it was going to take us out of our home, I said, ‘God, it is up to you.’ I mean, there was nothing I could do.”

She and her dog had been living in a motel… Until now.

The Rio Central Church and non-profit organization “Hope With A Hammer” drove up from Maryville, Tennessee to build Moore a brand new home, something she has not had in nine months.

“I am so tired of living everywhere else,” Moore said.

Tommy Roberts, Senior Pastor of Rio Central Church, says coming to Kentucky was a lot like helping out a neighbor in need.

“Coming to Kentucky is just like coming into our own backyard. You folks are a lot like us and we really enjoy being here. We help people who can never help themselves,” said Roberts.

“If they are without insurance, without means, or even the amount of family that could even help them. We want to restore their lives back to them by building them a house, and we just pray that it sends a message that God has not forgotten about them.”

Hope With A Hammer is a community of skilled volunteers who are sent into some of the most helpless times in people’s lives. They not only have traveled to Kentucky for projects like these, but many states AND countries.

“We have gone as far as the Keys, south Texas, Louisiana. We have even built three homes for widows in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian.”

Brenda Moore says she is still in awe of the work that has been done over the last week, just for her. She also says if it was not for her faith, she would not be here in the first place.

“I am still like in a fog trying to figure it out. I mean, I never dreamed I would be back home. I did not think I was even going to live when it came,” said Moore.

“People say prayer does not help, yes it does. God hears you. The Devil may try to turn you a different way, but God hears you.”

All of the workers are volunteering their time, money, and effort in order to help with projects like these. No workers are getting paid, and at times are paying for the materials on their own.

If you wish to donate to the organization, you can visit their website.

