Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook(Corbin PD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital.

Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:

Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The incident took place recently at Baptist Health in Corbin.

If you can identify the car or the person, you are asked to call CPD at 606-528-1122 or text them at 606-215-6239. You can remain anonymous.

